Canton police officers help bring pigs home

Two Canton police officers responded to a surprisingly wild call earlier in August.

The two officers were called out to find a couple of pigs that decided to take a stroll in the rain.

The Canton Police Department shared photos of the soaked officers lifting the also-soaked pigs.

"Even in the rain, our officers are on the job," the department wrote.

The officers were able to get the big pigs to go wee wee wee all the way home safely.