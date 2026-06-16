Canton motorcyclist killed in I-75 crash in Marietta

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The Brief A 27-year-old Canton man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 in Marietta. Investigators say the rider lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons shortly after midnight. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.



A 27-year-old Canton man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 in Marietta early Tuesday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened just after midnight in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the bridge over South Marietta Parkway.

Investigators with the Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program said the preliminary investigation indicates Parker Faucett was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja when he lost control of the motorcycle for reasons that remain under investigation.

Police said Faucett laid the motorcycle down in the interstate. Passing motorists stopped at the scene and attempted to render aid, but Faucett died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released additional details about what may have caused the crash.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Henry at 770-794-5266.