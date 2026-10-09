Canton man gets 4 life sentences for child rape

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The Brief A Cherokee County judge sentenced a 64-year-old man to four consecutive life terms plus 120 years for sexually abusing a child. John David Elrod was convicted of all 18 counts, including rape and child molestation, following a jury trial. The abuse began when the victim was 6 years old and continued for three years at two homes in Cherokee County.



A 64-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced Tuesday to four consecutive life sentences plus 120 years for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child over a three-year period.

What we know:

Chief Superior Court Judge David L. Cannon Jr. sentenced John David Elrod on Tuesday following his conviction on 18 criminal charges.

A jury found Elrod guilty of two counts of rape, six counts of aggravated child molestation, eight counts of child molestation, and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Judge Cannon noted Elrod’s criminal history and the egregious nature of the crimes before handing down the sentence, which exceeded the State's recommendation of three consecutive life sentences.

The defense had recommended 25 years in prison followed by life on probation.

The backstory:

The Canton Police Department began investigating Elrod in August 2018 after a woman reported that he had sexually abused her 9-year-old daughter.

The victim knew Elrod through her family.

During a forensic interview, the child revealed that the abuse started when she was 6 years old.

Prosecutors said the abuse took place from 2015 through 2018 at two different homes in Cherokee County.

What they're saying:

Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish said Elrod targeted, groomed, and abused the young girl while creating opportunities to be alone with her.

Frankish read an impact statement from the victim, who said she hopes to move on to a new chapter in her life.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway commended the victim's resilience and thanked the jury and judge for holding Elrod fully accountable.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details regarding Elrod’s prior criminal history that was referenced during the sentencing hearing.