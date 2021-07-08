Canton haunt opens for a night of summer screams

We’re still a few months away from October, but hibernation has ended early for some of the Halloween season’s creepiest creatures. And this weekend, for one night only, visitors to a popular North Georgia haunt can face off against those ghouls … if they dare!

Canton’s Paranoia Haunted House is welcoming back guests on Saturday night, July 10 for a special event called "A Midsummer Night’s Scream." Following a tough year for haunts around the world, the team at Paranoia is hoping for something of a summer celebration — with a plenty of gasps and screams, of course.

Good Day Atlanta viewers may remember our last visit to Paranoia, back in October of 2018, during which time we ventured (reluctantly!) through both of haunt’s indoor attractions, with some very memorable results.

Admission to A Midsummer Night’s Scream costs $30, and tickets are available both online and at the gate. Paranoia is located at 2075 Marietta Highway in Canton, and hours for the event are 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning working up the courage to venture inside Paranoia!

