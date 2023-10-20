'The perfect sidekick': Meet the dog bringing joy to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patients

Some of the most popular caretakers at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta happen to have wet noses and walk on four legs.

Children's is stocked with a whole squad of furry employees that help patients and their families get through tough situations one warm and fuzzy hug at a time.

The hospital can be a scary place for some, but Olaf the facility dog is working to help ease some of that stress.

"There's no better icebreaker than a fuzzy, friendly, therapy dog walking in the room," Olaf's handler Dr. Elan Jenkins said.

Since 2017, Olaf has been helping bring a little joy to patients and families all over the hospital.

"You know, a lot of times it’s very serious when getting therapy and spending a lot of time in here," parent Tyler Fenwick said. "It’s just really nice to be able to have a break and have some fun."

Fenwick says he loves to see his daughter light up whenever Olaf walks into the room.

"The most exciting interaction is just seeing her eyes look into Olaf's eyes, and she’s discovering something brand new, and that sense of wonder and amazement is just really special to see her having fun and enjoying that," he said.

Olaf is part of a pilot program at Children's called Canines for Kids. Back in 2009, the hospital welcomed its first facility dog. Today, they have a furry fleet of 12 specialty-trained pups that are helping parents cope, heal, and achieve their treatment goals.

This is something that Olaf's handlers Jenkins and Ruthie Hoove say he does so well.

"Olaf is a great motivation for our patients," Hoover said. "It is much easier to say ‘Hey you want to take Olaf for a walk?’ than to say ‘Hey, do you want to go on a walk with me?’"

Whether it's a walk or simply giving Olaf a pat, he's there to help patients feel better.

"Olaf is the perfect sidekick. He makes every day better and helps our patients be the heroes that they are," Hoover said.

Friday is Children's Healthcare's 10th anniversary of Cape Day, an annual tradition that encourages the community to celebrate the patients fighting illness and injuries at the hospital.

You can learn more about Cape Day and sponsor a cape here.