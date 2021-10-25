Camp classic 'Xanadu' comes to Atlanta stage

There are many who say the 1980 film "Xanadu" is so bad, it’s good: it got panned by critics upon its release, but has developed a big cult following in the decades since.

But when the stage adaptation of "Xanadu" opened on Broadway in 2007, critics and audiences agreed it was so good, it’s good — and now, audiences here in Metro Atlanta get to join in the over-the-top fun.

Atlanta’s Out Front Theatre Company is currently presenting the Tony-nominated musical "Xanadu" on its stage, in a co-production with Georgia State University; the show opened Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 14.

"Xanadu" is the company’s first in-person show since the start of the pandemic, and director Paul Conroy says the idea is to present something to make audiences laugh, sing, and just generally feel good. Based on the Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly-starring movie — but with tongue firmly in cheek — the show features popular songs including "Magic," "Suddenly," and the title theme, "Xanadu."

Out Front Theatre Company was created back in 2016 and is the area’s only theatrical company dedicated to producing content focused on LGBTQIA+ voices, issues, and audiences. As a co-production with Georgia State University, there are two casts for Xanadu; Out Front’s cast will perform the show through Nov. 6, and GSU’s cast will perform from Nov. 10 through the 14. Conroy says the production is a chance for the students to understudy and learn from the professional actors before taking on the roles themselves.

Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave Northwest in Atlanta; tickets range from $20 to $30 and are available by clicking here. And click the video player in this article for a look at this camp-tastic new production!

