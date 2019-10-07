Calls for action after APD officer points gun at civil rights activist

Calls for action after an Atlanta Police Department officer pointed his gun at an 82-year-old civil rights activist.

Monday Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields met with attorneys representing civil rights activist Dr. Joseph Beasley.

Community leaders have demanded action after APD officer Drew Hanson aimed his service weapon at Beasley.

The encounter happened September 25 as officers served a search warrant at a house near Antioch Baptist Church.

Since the incident, Dr. Beasley has received apologies from the mayor, the police chief, and several city council members.

The group said they are giving the mayor and the chief a two-week cooling-off period to see if they will respond to their suggestions to policy changes.

