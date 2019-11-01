California man suffers major burn injuries after Halloween costume catches fire

article

A man was hospitalized with major burn injuries after flames from a jack-o'-lantern lit his costume on fire and spread to the garage of his San Carlos home.

The fire was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 6700 block of Clear Sky Trail in the San Carlos neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the scene and knocked down the flames in the garage within 10 minutes, a fire dispatch supervisor said.

A man dressed up in a ghillie suit, a suit covered in leaves or straw meant to help snipers blend in with the wild, caught fire when a flame inside a jack-o'-lantern lit up his costume. The flames then spread to the garage.

Family members nearby helped extinguish the man's costume, but not before he suffered third-degree burns to the majority of his feet and legs.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment. An update on the man's status was not immediately available.