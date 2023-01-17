Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 6:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 10:04 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 11:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:11PM
California
KTVU FOX 2

California family of 6 killed in drug cartel execution: Sheriff

Investigators believe the family of six killed on Monday was part of a drug cartel execution. Two suspects are on the loose in the killings, officials said.

GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution.

The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.

Two victims were found in the street, a third in the doorway, and three other victims were found inside the home.

The suspects responsible for the killings have not been found, officials said.

"We believe we have at least 2 suspects," said Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. "We believe [they] targeted family."

A narcotics-related search warrant was conducted at the home last week and one person was arrested. Investigators said they won't know if he was one of the victims until DNA testing can be done.

Two women survived the attack by hiding in a nearby trailer, officials said.

Goshen is a small town south of Fresno and east of Visalia.

Update: The ages of the teen mother and her infant child have been revised based on new information from the sheriff's office about the victims. 

family-of-6-goshen.jpg

Location of the home where a family of six was found dead on Monday, January 16, 2023.


 