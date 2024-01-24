VIDEO: California earthquake rattles 2 cuddling cats in Riverside

An earthquake rattled not only parts of Southern California, but also some of our beloved sleeping pets. A video shared by Shannon Molina, of Riverside, showed her two snuggling cats being woken up by the earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 7:43 p.m. at about 1.24 miles west-southwest of San Bernardino with a depth of about 5.6 miles. In terms of magnitude, USGS initially reported 4.5 before issuing an update moments after publishing their old report to 4.2.

As of Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., none of the emergency response agencies based in Southern California have announced there were major damages left by the earthquake. Here in Los Angeles, the city's fire department confirmed there were no significant injury or damage left by Wednesday's 'quake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it is back to normal operation after crews checked on the earthquake's possible impact.

According to USGS's interactive "Did You Feel It?" map, the quake was felt by residents as far south as San Diego, about 100 miles off the center of the 'quake; and as far west as Oxnard, which is about 95 miles off the center. Viewers near the Joshua Tree, about 60 miles east of San Bernardino, also told USGS they felt the earthquake on Wednesday night.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

USGS is asking those who felt the earthquake to report on the agency's website.

