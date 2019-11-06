Expand / Collapse search

California deputies help rescue bear named 'T-Shirt' who became stuck inside a dumpster

By Kelli Johnson
Deputies attempt to rescue bear on Lake Tahoe’s north shore

California deputies attempted to rescue a bear that goes by the name T-Shirt after he became trapped inside a dumpster near Lake Tahoe.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - A hungry bear named "T-Shirt" put on quite the show for deputies on the north shore of Lake Tahoe after becoming trapped inside a dumpster. 

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a large bear in an area of Kings Beach on Monday morning. 

He was named T-Shirt due to the recognizable white patch on his fur. 

Placer County deputies Bertoni and Staley were "able to help him get out of his predicament," sheriff's officials said. 