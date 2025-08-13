Calhoun’s The ROCK Garden is one of Georgia’s can’t-miss destinations

The Brief The ROCK Garden at the Calhoun Seventh-Day Adventist Church features more than 50 handmade miniature structures, all built by hand out of stones, shells, pebbles, and more. Construction on the garden began in 2007 by Dewitt and Joyce Boyd and has since grown to become a spot for visitors to reflect. Along with the rock structures, the garden features a one-mile nature trail.



We use phrases like "one-of-a-kind" and "unique attraction" often here at Good Day Atlanta — but never are they more appropriate than when we’re talking about Calhoun’s The ROCK Garden.

This morning, we took a road trip up to the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church in Gordon County, spending a few hours exploring its outdoor ministry known as The ROCK Garden. Described by the church as a "volunteer-built, folk art-inspired garden," The ROCK Garden features more than 50 handmade miniature structures, all built from materials including stones, shells, and pebbles. From whimsical cottages to majestic cathedrals, the structures look like something straight out of a storybook — which is why visitors from across the country stop by to marvel at and photograph them.

According to the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, the garden was built beginning in 2007 by Dewitt Boyd (known as "Old Dog") and his wife, Joyce. Today, the church maintains the property as a place of solitude and prayer, seeking to connect the community with God through the peaceful surroundings. Along with the rock structures, the garden features a one-mile nature trail.

The ROCK Garden is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is located at 1411 Rome Road Southwest in Calhoun. For more information on the garden, click here. And for a look at some of the truly magical structures found within the garden, click the video player in this article.