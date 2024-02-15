Caitlin Clark breaks scoring record: Here's a list of women’s college basketball all-time scorers

article

Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record, making a long 3-pointer in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.

Clark went into the game needing eight points to pass Kelsey Plum's total of 3,527.

Clark joins an exclusive class of women’s college basketball players who have set scoring records. Note, some players on the list did not play for NCAA Division I schools.

Who are the all-time leading scorers in women’s college basketball?

Francis Marion’s Pearl Moore has the overall record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW, a non-Division I school. Moore had 177 of her points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion, the Associated Press reported. Former Kansas star Lynette Woodard holds the women’s major college basketball record with 3,649 points from 1978-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Kelce Plum set the women’s NCAA record after her four-year career at Washington (2013-17) with 3,527 points. Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell finished her career (2014-18) with 3,402 points, according to Sports Illustrated. Jackie Stiles amassed 3,393 points during her career at Missouri State (1997-2001). Baylor’s Brittney Griner scored 3,283 points in her career from 2009-13. Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo/Syracuse (2019-Present) currently has 3,175 points. Patricia Hoskins scored 3,122 points during her career at Mississippi Valley State (a non-Division I school), SI noted. Drake’s Lorri Bauman scored 3,115 points from 1980-84. Jerica Coley of Florida International scored 3,107 from 2010-14. Minnesota’s Rachel Banham scored 3,093 points from 2011-16. Ashley Jones of Iowa State scored 3,060 points during her career from 2018-23. Elena Delle Donne of Delaware (2009-13) scored 3,039 career points. UConn’s Maya Moore scored 3,036 points from 2007-11. Chamique Holdsclaw of Tennessee finished her career with 3,025 points (1995-99). USC’s Cheryl Miller scored 3,018 in her career (1982-86).

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.