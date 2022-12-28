Woman rescued from burning home in northwest Atlanta

article

An Atlanta woman is safe after firefighters rescued her from a house fire in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Officials say shortly after 1 a.m., fire crews were called to a house on the 400 block of Cairo Street off of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

At the scene, crews found multiple fires popping up on the structure and learned that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters entered the burning building and were able to get the woman out without any injuries.

The Red Cross is working to assist the unidentified woman.

At this time, investigators are looking into whether the fire was intentionally set, but have not officially released a cause for the blaze.