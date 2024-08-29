Cafe brings a sweet taste of Paris to Forsyth County

A metro Atlanta couple’s "sweet empire" just keeps expanding, thanks to the addition of a third location serving up colorful macarons.

Lisa and Dave Amundsen just celebrated the grand opening of Le Macaron French Pastries Forsyth, located at The Collection at Forsyth in Cumming. It’s the couple’s third Le Macaron location, following North Point Mall and a bright pink kiosk at Avalon in Alpharetta. But the new location is their largest yet, spread out over 2,200 square feet and featuring a retail shop, event space, and plenty of room to sit and enjoy authentic European breakfast options, desserts, and — of course — macarons.

When we featured the Amundsen family back in 2021, Lisa dubbed macarons "the French Oreo."

"They're actually little meringue tops and bottoms," she explained. "They're made with almond flour, so they're naturally gluten-free … and then inside, my chef chooses to do a homemade chocolate ganache, a homemade jam, or homemade buttercream. So, depending on which flavor you select. that is what the inside will be."

And there’s a long list of available flavors, including bubble gum, rose, and salted caramel. The café also serves Lavazza coffee and gelato and sorbet.

The new Le Macaron French Pastries Forsyth is located at 410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 4150, in Cumming — for more information on the business, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our visit to the Paris-themed café!