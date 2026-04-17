Bystander killed in DeKalb police chase identified

The Brief The DeKalb County Medical Examiner has released the name of a 56-year-old woman killed during a high-speed police pursuit. A stolen vehicle lost control and struck two pedestrians, killing one and leaving a teenager with serious injuries, police said.



The DeKalb County Medical Examiner identified the innocent bystander killed during a DeKalb County police chase as Antoinette Catchings.

Catchings, 56, was killed after a driver fleeing police hit her.

The backstory:

Police said the chase started after a DeKalb officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen. The car lost control while speeding away and hit Catchings, who was walking nearby.

Police said the driver also hit a teenager, leaving them seriously injured. The driver of the car was also injured, and a passenger in the car received minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the driver, the passenger, or the teen injured while walking. The charges the driver could face have also not been released.