Bystander killed by driver fleeing police, troopers say

Georgia State Patrol said a chase through Fulton County ended in a deadly crash and arrest of a suspect.

Georgia State Patrol did not identify the suspect, who allegedly fled from Cobb County police during a traffic stop at around midnight Friday on Interstate 285 near the Cascade Road exit. Troopers said the person driving a Dodge Durango sped off and drove down Camp Creek Road.

The chase continued on Roosevelt Highway, where pursuing officers lost sight of the car.

Georgia State Patrol said the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a Honda Pilot near Roosevelt Highway and Delano Road. The driver in the Honda died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

Georgia State Patrol said the Dodge Durango driver tried to flee on foot, but didn't get far because they were injured. Law enforcement arrested the suspect near the crash. The driver went to Grady Hospital for treatment.

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the pursuit and Georgia State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.