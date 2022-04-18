Buyer beware: These are the 10 worst deals on new cars

article

Attention Kia shoppers: You're going to need a bigger check.

The average transaction price for a new car has been steadily creeping down from a record of high $47,000 in December thanks to improving inventories, but was still $45,927 in March, according to Kelly Blue Book . An ongoing shortage of parts coupled with strong demand have led buyers are willing to pay well over the sticker price to get the vehicle they want or need.

There are a few standouts among high volume mainstream models that are going for particularly high premiums, according to a study by Consumer Reports , however, and one brand is well-represented.

Kias account for eight of the new vehicles that are marked up the most, with the Kia Telluride SUV leading the way with prices averaging 21% over MSRP, followed by the Kia Forte compact sedan and Kia Sorrento SUV at 20% above list.

The only non-Kias on the dubious list are the Hyundai Accent and Chevrolet Spark, which have 19% markups. The Spark is currently the cheapest car on sale in the U.S. , with a base list price of $14,595, but it is being discontinued at the end of the 2022 model year.

Here's a look at the top 10 as compiled by Consumer Reports :

Kia Telluride: 21%

Kia Forte: 20%

Kia Sorento: 20%

Kia Rio: 19%

Hyundai Accent: 19%

Kia Seltos: 19%

Kia Carnival : 19%

Chevrolet Spark: 19%

Kia K5: 18%

Kia Soul : 18%

Advertisement

Get updates on this story at Foxnews.com.