Butts County sheriff defends deputies after arrest video goes viral

The Brief Body-cam video was released by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office after public complaints. Officials say the man lied about his identity, resisted arrest and had a Chatham County warrant. Deputies were not injured; the suspect was jailed, the sheriff’s office said.



The Butts County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage Thursday after a man accused a deputy of using excessive force during a traffic stop.

What we know:

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office said the video shows deputies attempting to place the man in handcuffs after they say he lied about his identity, resisted arrest and was found to have an outstanding warrant from Chatham County.

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media played with the footage, Sheriff Gary Long said, "If you lie about who you are, you’re a fugitive from justice and you resist my deputies, there’s a good chance you might get punched in the face. If that’s the force necessary to effect the arrest."

The sheriff’s office said deputies used no further force after the initial struggle, that the deputies were not injured and that the suspect was taken to jail.

The agency also warned that short clips shared on social media can misrepresent incidents and hamper officers’ ability to maintain order.

