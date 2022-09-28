Operations Endless Consequences: Major gang bust in Butts County, dozens arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - A big crackdown on gang activity in Butts County and the city of Jackson happened on Wednesday. FOX 5 was with local police and state and federal agents as they made drug arrests associated with street gangs.
Dozens of law enforcement officers as well as state and federal agents fanned out through Butts County and the city of Jackson Wednesday. They say the goal was to arrest suspects whose drug use funds the violent gang activity here.
That was one phase of what they dubbed Operations Endless Consequences. The other part was to arrest gang members and top leadership.
That effort in Butts County intensified after Sheriff Gary Long says he saw a video of an alleged Gangster Disciple member shooting at what he thought was a member of the Bloods.
The sheriff says the car that the gang member was shooting at was just an innocent motorist, a case of mistaken identity.
Sheriff Long says they arrested 16 gangster disciples. Seventy others were mostly for drug activity associated with gangs. More than 200 felony arrest warrants were taken.
Sheriff Long says Gov. Brian Kemp sent the entire GBI gang task to Butts County to assist in the investigation that lasted more than a year.
GBI Director Michael Register says gangs are a problem in nearly every single Georgia county.
Sheriff Long says the gang investigation that started here went into Spalding, Monroe and Henry counties as well.
Operations Endless Consequences (FOX 5)
The GBI released the full list of those arrested. The following people were booked into the Butts County Jail:
Zerra Brown
Jaquavius Kesean Bland
Kerri Watts
Antwyone Brown
Colous Andrews
Jalon Stewart
Jeremy Andrews
Zayin White
Denzell Travis
Armando Hernandez
Antonio Mulkey
Franklin White
Daquacious Bland
Michaela Ballew
Lawandte Johnson
Cody Pedersen
Joshua Kirby
Lamarcus Grier
Michael Mosley
Noah Betsill
Kesha Andrews
Samantha Bell
Saderrius Collier
David Corley
Daniel Earnhart
Jessika Autrey
Lajarvis Denson
Jordan Betsill
Leonandra Akins
Charendra Miller
Autumn Finlay
Cheyenne McCulley
Olivia Nichols
Patrice Watson
Morgan Lunsford
Trey McInvale
Danny Richardson
Jonathan East
Makayla Godfrey
Shniah Carr
Monsavier Marshall
Peder Andresen
Timothy Clement
Belindy Grier
Alonza Marshall
Orterrio Watson
Kareemah Harkness
Tyler Autry
Brittany Merck
Arianna Phillips
Orasma Andrews
Nicolas Jackson
Kimberly McClendon
Jacqueline Hulsey
Shelby Hamby
Jordan Bowen
Daniel Corley
Darius Grier
Ronald Brown
Alonzo Pye
Tristan Stewart
Eshawn Barber
Corey White
Charles Lummus
Darquashia Shannon
Brett Barfield
Emily Wright
Corbin Grier
Roderikus Scott