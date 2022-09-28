Operations Endless Consequences: Major gang bust in Butts County, dozens arrested

A big crackdown on gang activity in Butts County and the city of Jackson happened on Wednesday. FOX 5 was with local police and state and federal agents as they made drug arrests associated with street gangs.

Dozens of law enforcement officers as well as state and federal agents fanned out through Butts County and the city of Jackson Wednesday. They say the goal was to arrest suspects whose drug use funds the violent gang activity here.

That was one phase of what they dubbed Operations Endless Consequences. The other part was to arrest gang members and top leadership.

That effort in Butts County intensified after Sheriff Gary Long says he saw a video of an alleged Gangster Disciple member shooting at what he thought was a member of the Bloods.

The sheriff says the car that the gang member was shooting at was just an innocent motorist, a case of mistaken identity.

Sheriff Long says they arrested 16 gangster disciples. Seventy others were mostly for drug activity associated with gangs. More than 200 felony arrest warrants were taken.

Sheriff Long says Gov. Brian Kemp sent the entire GBI gang task to Butts County to assist in the investigation that lasted more than a year.

GBI Director Michael Register says gangs are a problem in nearly every single Georgia county.

Sheriff Long says the gang investigation that started here went into Spalding, Monroe and Henry counties as well.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Operations Endless Consequences (FOX 5)

The GBI released the full list of those arrested. The following people were booked into the Butts County Jail:

Zerra Brown

Jaquavius Kesean Bland

Kerri Watts

Antwyone Brown

Colous Andrews

Jalon Stewart

Jeremy Andrews

Zayin White

Denzell Travis

Armando Hernandez

Antonio Mulkey

Franklin White

Daquacious Bland

Michaela Ballew

Lawandte Johnson

Cody Pedersen

Joshua Kirby

Lamarcus Grier

Michael Mosley

Noah Betsill

Kesha Andrews

Samantha Bell

Saderrius Collier

David Corley

Daniel Earnhart

Jessika Autrey

Lajarvis Denson

Jordan Betsill

Leonandra Akins

Charendra Miller

Autumn Finlay

Cheyenne McCulley

Olivia Nichols

Patrice Watson

Morgan Lunsford

Trey McInvale

Danny Richardson

Jonathan East

Makayla Godfrey

Shniah Carr

Monsavier Marshall

Peder Andresen

Timothy Clement

Belindy Grier

Alonza Marshall

Orterrio Watson

Kareemah Harkness

Tyler Autry

Brittany Merck

Arianna Phillips

Orasma Andrews

Nicolas Jackson

Kimberly McClendon

Jacqueline Hulsey

Shelby Hamby

Jordan Bowen

Daniel Corley

Darius Grier

Ronald Brown

Alonzo Pye

Tristan Stewart

Eshawn Barber

Corey White

Charles Lummus

Darquashia Shannon

Brett Barfield

Emily Wright

Corbin Grier

Roderikus Scott