Busy Thanksgiving 2025 holiday travel kicks off | Here are the peak travel days

A record number of travelers are expected to take to the skies this Thanksgiving, with the nation’s airlines projecting more than 31 million people will fly over the holiday, but in Atlanta no record is expected to be broken.

What we know:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, expects more than four million passengers to pass through the airport, though officials say a record likely won’t be broken this year.

Airport leaders attribute the slightly lower numbers to uncertainty following the government shutdown that ended last week.

Friday, Nov. 21, Sunday, Nov. 30, and Monday, Dec. 1 are forecast as the peak travel days, with Monday expected to be the busiest, seeing more than 375,000 passengers. Passengers are advised to arrive at least 2½ hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures to help prevent delays.

Airport officials say preparation is key. Real-time updates on parking availability, security wait times, and concessionaire options are available on ATL’s website (ATL.com). Passengers are also encouraged to monitor the airport’s social media channels (@ATLairport) and their airlines’ platforms for updates.

Before heading to the airport, officials urge travelers to thoroughly inspect their luggage and belongings to prevent prohibited items from entering TSA checkpoints. All firearms and ammunition must be appropriately secured within checked baggage, officials said.

What they're saying:

Ricky Smith, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s general manager, said the airport’s Thanksgiving traffic is still substantial."

"It's the Super Bowl period for the airport, so we're all excited," Smith said.

While the airport expects millions of travelers, Smith said last year’s forecast was slightly higher. "This period is down a little bit again, because some people are uncertain after the shutdown," he added.

Travelers at the airport said they were surprised by the relatively short wait times. Eddie Rawlings, a passenger, said, "We're pleasantly surprised to see seven minutes the waiting here at the checkpoint."

ATL’s operations center will remain on high alert throughout the holiday. Officials monitor more than 3,600 cameras and answer every emergency call 24/7. Following two recent security scares, Smith reassured travelers: "Passengers should feel comfortable coming to the airport. They should feel that they will be safe."

Delta Air Lines, Atlanta’s largest carrier, expects Thanksgiving travel to be on par with last year. Meanwhile, FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey said weather could impact travel plans.

"Rain chances spike right before the Thanksgiving holiday. We’re looking at Tuesday and Wednesday for the biggest showers to move through. A dry weekend to start … but look at this, a wall of water comes rolling across the Mississippi, and it will impact ground and air travel days before the holiday begins," Stacey said.