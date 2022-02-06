Expand / Collapse search

Busy roadway in Gwinnett closes after vehicle crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash along SR124 Sunday evening. 

According to investigators, the crash resulted in the closure of roads between Castle Gate Drive and Huddersfield Drive in Snellville.

Authorities asked motorists to avoid the area.

One person was suffered serious injuries, police said. 

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately made available. 

An investigation is ongoing.

