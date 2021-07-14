Business fire shuts down portion of North Druid Hills Road Tuesday night

article

A portion of North Druid Hills Road was shut down due to a fire at a business in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

It happened at a standalone business located between Lavista and Clairmont roads around 9 p.m.

Details about the fire were not immediately available.

Images from a nearby traffic camera show the fire at a business adjacent to the Shell Station and Toco Hills Shopping Center. it is believed to be a hair salon location, but it was not clear if the business was still in operation.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

There were no reports of injuries.

