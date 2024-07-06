Burglary suspect targets Atlanta storage company multiple times, police say

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are searching for a man accused of burglarizing the same storage company multiple times.

Officials say the burglaries happened on two separate dates in storage units on the 2300 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

Police shared photos taken from a security camera that showed a bearded man taking a speaker and multiple other items from the business.

If you have any information about the thefts, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.