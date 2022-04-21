3 arrested for burglary at Roswell apartment, caught after getaway car gets flat tire

Police said they were able to take drugs and guns off the street after arresting three people suspected of burglarizing a Roswell apartment.

Paul Perkins, Damien Chhoeung, and Christian Aguilar were charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony theft by taking among other charges.

Roswell police said they were called out of the Aspen Point apartments located on Grand Crique Drive on April 9. Police said officers pursued three men in a car after the burglary, but called it off.

A few minutes later, Sandy Springs police said they located that getaway car and witnesses told them three men had run from the car into the woods. The car had gotten a flat tire.

Sandy Springs police assisted by the K9 united from the Dunwoody Police Department were able to quickly take Perkins and Chhoeung into custody. Aguilar was later taken into custody.

Police said guns, a large quantity of marijuana, viral of THC oil and dozens of packets of THC gummies were all confiscated following the arrests.

Advertisement

All three were booked into the Fulton County Jail.