Burglars smash their way into Atlanta-area businesses

Authorities in south metro Atlanta are on the lookout for burglars who they say wield a sledgehammer to smash their way into convenience stores, check-cashing businesses, and pharmacies. They struck recently in Coweta County and Palmetto, hitting three stores in one night.

Along with the sledgehammer, one of the men is also carrying a firearm, believed to be a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

Surveillance snapshot of the Mercedes Benz Class C model used in the crimes.

One of the four men smashes the glass door with a sledgehammer, breaking the glass. Then three of the men are seen entering the building. Investigators say it was the same at other stores they hit that night.

Investigators say the men hit three stores on August 22. They were the Valero at Thomas Crossroads in Coweta County, a Valero in Palmetto, and then 29 Mini Mart in Palmetto. They may be responsible for similar crimes throughout metro Atlanta.

Investigators say to be on the lookout for a white Mercedes-Benz sedan, perhaps a Class C model. It’s believed to be stolen and has a dealer drive out tag. However, investigators say the men have driven numerous other cars in a multitude of other crimes.

In each of the crimes, they say the car backs up to the business’s front door, and then one of the men smashes the glass with a big sledgehammer.

Surveillance snapshot

If you have any information that can help in the case, call either Palmetto Police or the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

