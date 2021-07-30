Wild Heaven Brewery brings burgers and beers to the BeltLine

If you haven’t been to the Lee and White development in Atlanta’s historic West End … why not?

Three local breweries and one distillery, all located along the BeltLine, it is a place to which #BurgersWithBuck is no stranger.

This week, we made some new friends at a very cool spot, Wild Heaven Brewery and Gardens. You may already be familiar with some of their craft brews like Emergency Drinking Beer and ATL Easy Ale among many other delicious and popular options, but this week our mission was to get familiar with their menu, specifically their burger options. I mean let’s face it, burgers and beers really are a match made in … well, Wild Heaven, right?

We opted for their Classic Burger, which was an excellent choice, among excellent choices. It starts with two, 4-ounce fresh daily house-ground brisket patties, seasoned with salt, pepper, and Chef Donte Brown’s super-secret "special occasion seasoning." (I tried to get him to tell me what was in it, but he wouldn’t.) They are grilled on the flat top, topped with gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and served on a toasted butter roll, with not a cherry on top, but fresh dill pickles. The presentation is great, but the taste is even better. Sidebar… Chef Donte "forced" me to try some of their fried pickles too. A pretty darn good option for an appetizer.

And for those of you who like to enjoy a beer or two every now and then, Brewmaster Eric Johnson calls the burger, "literally the perfect food to pair with beer", and who are we to argue with the expert?

Also, I’m told they do a ground brisket and bacon blended patty as well. I know what I’m trying next time.

For more information about Wild Heaven Brewery and Gardens including their West End and Avondale locations, menus, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://wildheavenbeer.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

