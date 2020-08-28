Burgers with Buck: Under the Cork Tree

Under the Cork Tree in Sandy Springs is a Mediterranean restaurant known for its wood-fired oven flatbreads, tapas and house prepared pastas, but that’s not all. Their Lamb and Egg burger is a rising star on the menu.

Initially, the L&E Burger only appeared on the brunch menu. Its popularity earned it a spot on the regular menu, and now this week it becomes a television star being featured on #BurgersWithBuck.

It is made with a 85/15 house-ground lamb patty. In other words, it is a lean blend, so it is topped with an over-easy egg to bring that fat back into balance. Under the patty is a cilantro lime crème, and on top is an arugula salad and roasted poblano peppers to give it a little heat. It is served on a house-made bun with Spanish potatoes. On the side is a house-made fire-roasted poblano salsa that is perfect to put on the burger, or for dipping the potatoes, or both. In fact, if you like a little heat, #BWB recommends ordering an extra side of it.

Enjoy, and have a super fantastic weekend!

For more information about Under the Cork Tree including the location, menu and hours of operation, go to their website, https://corktreerestaurant.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.