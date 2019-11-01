Burgers with Buck: Sugar Factory

It’s known as an Instagram hot spot and a place where celebrities like to hang out, so it just makes sense that #BurgersWithBuck paid a visit to one of the hot new places in Midtown, Sugar Factory (insert your own joke here).

Listen, #BWB likes celebs as much as the next guy (or girl) and we understand the value of social media, but at the end of the day, we’re all about the burger. Bright lights, fancy décor and a really cool space in a hot section of the city are great, but if you’re reading this, we know you are a kindred spirit and want to get right to the bottom line. So here we go.

While there are several “monster” burger options on the menu, #BWB opted for the Waffle Burger. Pay close attention because there is a lot happening here. It starts with their signature beef patty, and then they add hash browns, Applewood smoked bacon, a fried egg, sausage gravy, and breakfast sausage. Sounds pretty cool, huh? Remember the name though… all of that is served on a vanilla bean infused waffle. The plate is garnished with ketchup for the hand cut fries, and maple syrup to add to the Waffle Burger.

To answer your question, yes. It is a mess. To answer your other question, yes. It is delicious. There is obviously a lot happening here, but the savory, salty, and sweet flavors complement each other making for a really nice blend, and the end result is a really full belly.

While they are known for candy and their signature 60 oz. Goblet drinks, they do feature a pretty impressive menu with a lot of great options.

