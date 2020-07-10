Burgers with Buck: Star Provisions Market and Cafe

#BurgersWithBuck on the west side, paying a visit to Star Provisions Market and Café. If you’re familiar with the area, it’s located in Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. in an area known as Blandtown, just down the street from Top Golf. As the name implies, it is a market and a café. On the menu, among the breakfast items, sandwiches and fresh-baked treat, you’ll find the Star Provisions Market and Café Burger.

First of all, they begin with a fresh, house-made bun. Off to a pretty good start, wouldn’t you say? The meat is a quality blend from Buckhead Beef that is ground in house, and seasoned with salt and pepper. On the lower bun they add black pepper mayo and arugula, and then the patty is topped with pickled red onions and blue cheese. If you love blue cheese (and I do), you will love this burger which was inspired by an experience almost a generation ago in San Francisco.

For more information about Star Provisions Market and Cafe including the menu, hours of operation, and location, go to their website, http://www.starprovisions.com/ .