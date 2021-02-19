Burgers with Buck: Midtown's Bulla Gastrobar

Let’s start with today’s Spanish lesson. The word Bulla is pronounced "boo-yah" (not bull-uh like yours truly thought… haha), and it means noise or chatter. Hence the name Bulla Gastrobar in Midtown, a great place with a perfect atmosphere for visiting with friends or family, and talking or chattering while enjoying classic Spanish cuisine including tapas (or small plates), or for #BurgersWithBuck, the Bulla Burger which definitely requires a bigger plate, especially served with the paprika fries.

The Bulla Burger incorporates Spanish spices and ingredients inspired by the famous gastrobars in Spain.

It begins with an 8-ounce patty topped with Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, Tetilla cheese, and housemade pickles and aioli. Ours was served with the paprika fries.

Both the Bulla Burger and the fries were seasoned perfectly with just the right amount of zing … not overpowering but rather enhancing.

FYI … They are also pretty well known for their Rose Sangria (wink emoji)!!!

For more information about Bulla Gastrobar including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

