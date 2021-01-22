Burgers with Buck: Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar

There’s no doubt that Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar is a great name for a restaurant. There’s also no doubt that this cool spot on Main Street in Tucker has a lot more going for it than just a great name. Don’t be fooled, there’s a whole lot more on the menu than breakfast, and they are also open for lunch and dinner.

The name alone intrigued the #BurgersWithBuck staff enough for us to want to check it out, and boy oh boy are we glad we did.

Their namesake Hot Betty’s Burger is "officially" (more on that in a second) the only burger on the menu. It starts with a thick Brasstown Beef patty that is topped with a generous portion of thick-cut, locally-sourced bacon, a farm-raised egg, crispy onion straws, and a house-made jalapeno aioli, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. With a burger like that, having another burger on the menu isn’t really necessary.

Now as we told you, there’s only one burger "on the menu", but have we got some info for you #BWB insiders. In our continuing effort to take you behind the bun, we pull back the curtain to share with you a secret menu item… the Mushroom Swiss burger.

It is made with the same thick patty as their signature HB Burger, but it is topped with caramelized onions, locally sourced mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and their house-made dijonnaise, and served on a brioche bun.

While we strongly recommend the HB Burger, but if you like a good Mushroom Swiss Burger, you can’t go wrong with this one. In other words, try both.

One more thing, Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar has started a "Feeding the Community" effort and according to Shea Powell (aka Hot Betty), 100% of the proceeds will go to feeding the community including the homeless, people affected by COVID-19, the elderly, and anyone else who needs some help. If you would like to help, it’s simple. Just go to their website, and click on the ‘Buy a Biscuit, Give a Biscuit’ tab for all of the details.

For more information about Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.hotbettystucker.com. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

