Burgers with Buck: Good Word Brewing and Public House

What’s the Good Word?

For #BurgersWithBuck, this week it is Good Word Brewing and Public House in Duluth. Full disclosure, it has been a little while since we’ve ventured to downtown Duluth, and we hardly recognized the place. It sounds like we are a little late to the party, but we’re happy to finally make it to this hip and cool area with a lot to offer, not the least of which is Good Word Brewing.

There is only one burger on the menu at Good Word Brewing and it is appropriately named the GWB Cheeseburger, although it might be more accurate to call it the GWB Double Cheeseburger. And on a menu filled with a lot of great locally sourced and farm-fresh options, it is the single most popular item, which warms the hearts of the entire #BWB staff.

When you only serve on burger, it needs to be really good, and the GWB Cheeseburger really is. It starts with two, four-ounce Certified Angus Beef patties, covered topped with melted American cheese. Add to that caramelized onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, house-made spicy dill pickle, and their special burger sauce, and then put it all between a Holeman and Finch brioche bun.

If this combination of ingredients sounds familiar or brings back some really great memories, perhaps it should. Think of the old slogan, with a slight modification… “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on an H&F brioche bun. Yes, this burger could be described as a really, really high-end Big Mac, especially when you add the hand-cut, house-made fries. If that’s not enough for you, adding bacon is also an option.

For the record, #BWB loved it, and per usual, ate every last bite.

For more information about Good Word Brewing and Public House including location, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://goodwordbrewing.com/