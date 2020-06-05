Burgers with Buck: Good Kitchen + Market

Couldn’t we all use some good news right now? #BurgersWithBuck has your back.

As the name implies, Good Kitchen + Market in Marietta is well… good. Really good! But that doesn’t just apply to their food. It also applies to the good work that they have done in their community, specifically with their relationships to nearby Kennestone Hospital and Marietta High School. In fact, this week’s burger was created in honor of the Marietta Blue Devils State Championship football team.

Winning a state championship for the first time in more than 50 years is an accomplishment that needs to be not only recognized, but honored. And let’s face it, is there a bigger honor in the burger-loving world than being immortalized on a menu with a delicious burger? I think not.

Let me tell you all about the Blue Devil Championship Burger. It started with a locally baked, buttered and grilled, sourdough, sesame seed bun. The patty is big, eight ounces of grass-fed beef, infused with cremini mushrooms. That big ole patty is topped with crumbled blue cheese and thick cut Applewood smoked bacon. Adding lettuce, tomato, and onion are optional.

Congratulations to the Blue Devils! And congratulations to you if you share in their success by enjoying a Blue Devils Championship Burger!

For more information including the menus and hours, go to their website, https://goodkitchenandmarket.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.