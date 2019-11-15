Burgers with Buck: 200th burger at Bully Boy

None of us had any idea in April, 2015 when we featured The Queen Ann Burger (a tribute to the late Miss Ann Price, owner of Ann’s Snack bar, home of the world-famous Ghetto Burger), that 4 ½ years later we would not only still be featuring great burgers in and around Atlanta, but that #BurgersWithBuck would ever reach or surpass the 200 burger milestone… but here we are.

First of all, thank you. We appreciate you, the loyal #BWB viewers who have not only shared with us a love of all things burgers, but also your recommendations, pictures, video, and great feedback through the years. Without you, Burgers With Buck would not have survived this long.

Know that while we have featured great burgers all over metro Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and even one in Houston, Texas (during Super Bowl 51), there are still so many great places that have extended invitations to us, or have been recommended by our viewers like you… and our goal is to eventually get to every one of them.

We kicked around a lot of ideas about how to celebrate BWB #200. We talked about having a big celebrity join us to celebrate like we did with #100 (Atlanta rapper Ludacris from his restaurant Chicken + Beer), but in the end, we decided that the real star of the show is and should be the burger.

Bully Boy, along the Beltline in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood is known for serving eastern seaboard fare from its farms, rivers, and coastal waters. After this segment, they may also become known for their Mongolian Burger. How does this sound? It starts with two Brasstown Beef patties that are brushed in a Mongolian Sauce as they are cooked on a flat top. Then they add caramelized onions, Monterey Jack cheese, Gochujang aioli, pickles, and crunchy chow mein noodles, all served on a brioche bun. The crunchy chow mein noodles really added some great texture to this delicious burger.

Thanks to BWB veterans Michael Bertozzi and Matt Einstein for helping us ring in #200. And once again, thank you to all of the burger lovers who have supported BWB through 200 burgers, and counting.

👍🏼×200= 🍔with🦌

For more information about Bully Boy including their menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://www.bullyboyatl.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.