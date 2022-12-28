Officials: Fire breaks out at SW Atlanta home twice in 1 night

article

Fire crews are investigating a suspicious overnight fire at a home in southwest Atlanta.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire broke out at around 12:15 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Burbank Street.

Crews say this was the second fire at the home that night. After the first fire, crews were able to get in and extinguish it before it cased much damage. Several hours later, they were called back to take care of another fire.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Investigators described the fire as suspicious and have called arson investigators out to determine the cause of the blaze.