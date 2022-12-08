Firefighter injured battling blaze at NW Atlanta rooming house

An Atlanta firefighter is recovering from injuries after officials say he fell through the floor of a burning rooming house while battling the blaze.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at the boarding home on Burbank Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Crews arriving at the scene found the front of the home fully engulfed in flames. After hours of work, the blaze was finally put out.

(FOX 5)

Jonathan Miller lives in the home and told FOX 5 he was in his room when he smelled something odd.

When he went toward the bathroom, he noticed the smoke and ran to alert his housemates.

"I started beating on doors and screaming ‘Wake up. Wake up. The house is on fire.’ No one would wake up," he said. "The lady next door told me ‘I heard you screaming and you woke me up.’"

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the home by the time fire crews got on scene.

Officials say a firefighter hurt his leg when he fell through the floor while inside the home. He has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.