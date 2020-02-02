Bullets pierce young girl's mattress in Union City shooting

The Union City Police Department is working to find out who unloaded dozens of bullets into multiple homes and cars on Maple Valley Court Saturday night. One bullet pierced a little girl's mattress in a house where she and her brothers were playing just feet away.

"It's very scary to have your children in a situation where they could be hurt, where they could be dead," said a concerned mother who had several bullets go right into her kids' bedrooms. Luckily, no one was hit.

Bullets not only pierced her children's bedrooms and the two surrounding homes, Union City Police said at least three cars were hit too.

"It's scary to go through your child's room and to see the place where they sleep or they play and there's a bullet hole," said the mother. She said this incident has her considering whether or not she and her family will move from the street.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting. No arrests have been made. Families said they want the person or group responsible for all the gunfire to remember how many people they could've hurt.

"Consider everyone else, at the end of the day, we're innocent bystanders, we've got nothing to do with this," said the mother of four.

This worried mother says she won't feel secure in her own home until police catch who fired all those rounds. "There are a lot of elementary school children over here, and we work hard for what we have, and people don't want to feel like they're not safe," she said.

Police ask any neighbors with surveillance cameras or information to call them immediately.