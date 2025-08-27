Bullet found inside Barrow County middle school classroom

The Brief School officials said a teacher and student reported a "small bullet" on the floor of a classroom just minutes before dismissal. Administrators and school resource officers are investigating. In its message to families, the school urged parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of bringing inappropriate items to school.



A bullet was found at Haymon-Morris Middle School in Barrow County on Wednesday, according to a letter sent to families.

What we know:

School officials said a teacher and student reported a "small bullet" on the floor of a classroom just minutes before dismissal. Administrators and school resource officers are investigating.

The school said any discipline will follow the district’s student code of conduct.

What they're saying:

In its message to families, the district urged parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of bringing inappropriate items to school.

"We are thankful to our student and teacher who quickly reported what they found. Let’s continue to partner together to keep our school safe," the letter said.

Dig deeper:

All Barrow County middle schools are equipped with Opengate weapons detection systems. FOX 5 reached out to the district to ask if the system was working Wednesday and whether it should have detected the bullet.