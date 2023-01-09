Four Bulldogs fans driving from Athens to L.A. in minivan for National Championship

Georgia fans from all over are making their way to Los Angeles to cheer on the Dawgs today.

Four fans decided to make the journey across the country in a minivan.

The group, affectionately known as Bear, Bob-O, Moe, and Worm, hit the road two days ago.

Since then, they've covered a lot of ground, made a few stops along the way, and documented all the journey on Twitter.

"Think about what the fellas have consumed in 18 hours. Corn dogs, beef jerky, boiled eggs, tater boats and lots of cold beer. At the casino, they likely had a vat of liquor. Hungover this morning, I imagine they had some huevos rancheros, sausage and surely a cup of coffee," one Twitter update noted.

On their drive, the group has found Dawgs fans across the country who are ready to cheer on the team.

After more than 2,000 miles and an estimated 80 hours of driving, they are expected to arrive at SoFi Stadium Monday morning.

After the game, the group is ditching the minivan and catching a flight back home.