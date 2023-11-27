Kentucky man arrested, Georgia man on the run after body found in car, police say

Police have arrested a Kentucky man and are looking for another suspect in connection with the murder of a man found dead in a car in Buford.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, they responded to a home on Allen Street shortly before 3 a.m. in response to a "person shot" call.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The scene of the deadly shooting (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Quentin Cantrell of Buford.

On Sunday, officials said police in Lexington, Kentucky arrested 46-year-old Demetrick Davis and charged him with Cantrell's murder and aggravated assault.

A second man, identified as 33-year-old Buford resident Rodericus Jackson, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to Cantrell's death. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Demetrick Davis (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting or Jackson's location to contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.