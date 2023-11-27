Kentucky man arrested, Georgia man on the run after body found in car, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a Kentucky man and are looking for another suspect in connection with the murder of a man found dead in a car in Buford.
According to Gwinnett County Police Department, they responded to a home on Allen Street shortly before 3 a.m. in response to a "person shot" call.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The scene of the deadly shooting (Gwinnett County Police Department)
The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Quentin Cantrell of Buford.
On Sunday, officials said police in Lexington, Kentucky arrested 46-year-old Demetrick Davis and charged him with Cantrell's murder and aggravated assault.
A second man, identified as 33-year-old Buford resident Rodericus Jackson, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to Cantrell's death. His current whereabouts remain unknown.
Demetrick Davis (Gwinnett County Police Department)
Officials are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting or Jackson's location to contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.