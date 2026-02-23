Bud Smith’s Atlanta archive: 1.2M photos seek a permanent home

The Brief Bud Smith documented 60 years of history, including six presidents and 30 years with Coretta Scott King. His archive contains 1.2 million photos and 60,000 rolls of film documenting rare Black historical perspectives. Smith seeks a permanent home, like a university or museum, to preserve his work for future generations.



Longtime photographer Bud Smith has spent more than six decades capturing the icons of Atlanta, and now he is looking to ensure his massive archive of over one million images finds a permanent home to educate future generations.

Smith, who will turn 78 in April, has documented a front-row seat to history from the basement of his East Point home. His collection, which includes approximately 1.2 million pictures and 60,000 rolls of film, features some of the nation’s most notable newsmakers.

"I would love for a research institute, university or museum to have it," Smith said. He noted the historical importance of his perspective, stating, "very few Black people… have stuff that you could use."

His work has recently gained public attention through features at Emory University, the Atlanta History Center, and the Tubman African American Museum in Macon.

Photographer Bud Smith displays a lifetime of work, including rare images of presidents and civil rights icons, in the basement of his East Point home to preserve his six-decade legacy for future generations.

Smith’s journey with the lens began at age 14. "I started at church… I’d shoot pictures… and people would say, ‘Can you give me a copy of that?’" he recalled.

That local start grew into a career documenting global figures. Smith served as a freelance photographer for Coretta Scott King for about 30 years and photographed six U.S. presidents. His archive also captures historic athletic moments, including "full access" to Muhammad Ali and Hank Aaron.

"Muhammad Ali… Hank Aaron was there… so I have the two of them together," Smith said.

Despite the transition from film to the era of smartphones and social media, Smith’s commitment to the craft remains unchanged. He offers simple advice for the next generation of photographers: "Don’t rush the work."

"Don’t let ‘it’ll do’… take a few seconds and create the look you want before you push the button," Smith said.