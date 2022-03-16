Buckle up! The Atlanta International Auto Show turns 40

There’s an old saying that "life begins at forty" — and if that’s true, then it’s a very exciting year for the Atlanta International Auto Show.

The 40th annual show takes over the Georgia World Congress Center Building C on Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20, filling the venue with the latest cars, trucks, and SUVs from the world’s leading manufacturers. In other words, it’s a literal "one-stop shop" for those in the market for a new car, eliminating the need to jump from car dealership to car dealership by bringing the area’s top dealerships all under one roof. The show is the largest event of its kind in the Southeast and presented by the Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association, which is made up of more than 130 franchised new car and truck dealers from throughout Metro Atlanta.

Of course, if you’ve ever seen the Atlanta International Auto Show featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past (and we’ve spent many, many mornings there!), you know there’s a lot more than just car shopping on the agenda. The show also features interactive displays and simulators, classic car exhibits, special guest appearances, and ride-and-drive experiences.

Hours for this year’s show are noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12. For more information on this year’s show, click here.

We spent the morning getting a sneak peek at this year’s show, a day before it opens to the public. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE