Buckhead water main break floods ruin Christmas for hundreds

Hundreds of Buckhead residents had a sour start to their holiday. Many of them were left without water and gas after a pipe burst and left flood damage.

One woman told FOX 5 the flooding on Collier Street early Sunday morning soaked all the gifts she had bought for her loved one, washing away her Christmas cheer.

"We have no water," Penny, a resident told FOX 5. "Nobody’s cooking. Nobody’s bathing."

Christmas Eve quickly turned into a nightmare in Buckhead.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Water main break floods in Buckhead on Dec. 24, 2023.

"I woke up in water," another woman, who asked not to be identified, said. "Our Christmas is ruined."

That resident told FOX 5 the water in her apartment was the result of flooding from one of two water main breaks Atlanta Watershed Management officials reported Sunday.

"Water was all the way to the like … halfway in the middle section of the TV stand. It was high," she said.

Videos and pictures circulated online, showing water pouring into the street as crews worked to repair the main break officials say impacted eight apartment complexes, 10 homes and seven fire hydrants.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Water main break floods in Buckhead on Dec. 24, 2023.

"We have no gas, we have no water, and it’s unclear when it’ll be restored," Penny said.

While water and gas have since returned to normal service for some residents, others say their Christmas is still cancelled.

"It’s sad and frustrating because all the Christmas presents that I bought was ruined," the anonymous resident said.

She told FOX 5 she’ll likely spend Christmas Day cleaning up the muddy mess left behind, and trying to determine what items she can salvage.

It’s still unclear what caused the pipe to burst. As of the publishing of this story, many residents in neighboring apartment buildings told FOX 5 they are still without water.