Buckhead group helps sex trafficking survivors through horse therapy

A therapy program in Buckhead is making strides to help survivors of sex trafficking through horses.

Chastain Horse Park is not just an oasis with pastures and stables, it's an opportunity to heal. The unique experience is helping women and girls take back control of their lives.

"It's different from sitting outside talking to a counselor," says Kelcy Rainer, the therapeutic program director at Chastain Horse Park.

The nonprofit serves more than 5,000 a year, helping with everything from physical to cognitive and emotional therapies through horses.

One of the group's partnerships is with Wellspring Living.

"They are working with women and girls who have been sexually exploited and trafficked and so by utilizing the horse in their sessions we can brief them on what did the horse make them feel. How did they feel when the horse wasn't responsive," Rainer said.

The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation funds the program, which is aimed to help these survivors with their emotional healing.

"So for an individual to be able to come out here and be able to open up and work with their horse, build on setting boundaries, respecting their space, enjoying a trusting relationship in a non-judgmental environment," Rainer says.

The certified therapeutic horse trainers work with counselors on individual plans, which often do not involve any horseback riding.

"Letting them spend time with the horse, feeling their warmth, feeling their nonverbal language and communication," Rainer says. "Horses use body language they use their ears to express emotions, and we find that communication is something that a lot of individuals lack."

And one session at a time, there's progress.

"Being able to step up to the plate again and saying I have control of my destiny, I have control of my future," she said.

It's helping these women grow stronger, more confident, and take back the reins.

The Chastain Horse Park is made possible through volunteers. They typically have about 1,200 volunteer slots a month.

You can look for more information on how to get involved at the nonprofit's website.

