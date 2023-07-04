Buck Moon: First Supermoon of 2023 puts on own celestial show for 4th of July

This year's four Supermoons happen during the next three months, with the first rising the night before America's birthday.

On July 4, the full moon will rise as evening twilight ends, according to NASA.

While the moon reached its full phase on Monday, the moon will still appear close to full through Tuesday evening.

Cloud cover may block some views of the moon July 3-4 from the Southeast to the Northeast, with rain in the forecast for the holiday weekend.

The July full moon is known by its Native American name – the Buck Moon – because deer antlers are in full growth during the summer.

Photographers around the world got creative with the Supermoon on Sunday night using architectural backgrounds to show off the glowing moon.

Image 1 of 21 ▼ FILE - The buck moon rising in the sky over a lighthouse is seen at port of Malaga. At the beginning of July, the full deer moon takes place as one of the most striking astronomical events of the month. (Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Depending on the Native American tribe, religion or place of origin, the July full moon has many other names. It is also known as the Thunder Moon, Rose Moon, Hay Moon or Mead Moon.

What is a Supermoon?

The cloud forecast for the U.S. on July 4 for the nearly full moon. (FOX Weather)

It's considered a Supermoon because the Moon will be closest to Earth during this part of its orbit. The effect of the full Moon and the close orbit will make it appear larger and brighter, but only by about 7%, according to the Farmers' Almanac .

With the Fourth of July the following day, the nearly full Moon will create a beautiful backdrop to fireworks and festivities if rain doesn't get in the way.

The next two Supermoons happen in August, and the year's final Supermoon happens in September.

July's sky-gazing forecast will also feature four planets visible in the sky and a chance to see the Milky Way's core by mid-month.

Read more on FOX Weather.