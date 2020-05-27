Buchanan man accused of soliciting child online

article

Police in Polk County said they have arrested a man for criminal solicitation after chatting with what he believed was a minor online.

Christopher Layne, of Buchanan, was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants charging criminal solicitation, furnishing obscene material to a minor, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Police said instead of speaking to a minor, he was talking online to a detective.

“If you come after our kids and our community we will come after you, and make this community safer for all people who live, do business, or visit Polk County,” the police department wrote on their Facebook page about the arrest.

The police ask anyone with information on this or any crimes against children to contact them.