Buc-ee's opens 2nd Georgia travel center in Calhoun

Travelers on Interstate 75 in Calhoun have a new place to stop for gas — and trust us when we say there’s absolutely no way drivers will miss this massive addition to North Georgia!

Buc-ee’s Calhoun officially opens to the public today, becoming the second Buc-ee’s travel center in the state (after Warner Robins) and joining previous locations across Texas, Florida, and Alabama.

So, what is Buc-ee’s exactly? Well, in the case of the new Calhoun location, it’s a 53,200-square-foot one-stop for travelers, featuring homemade Texas barbecue, fudge, and pastries, and several varieties of world-famous jerky for those humans who need a little fuel, and 120 gas pumps outside for the automobiles that need some.

Aside from the food, the massive store is packed with clothing, souvenirs, and travel necessities, not to mention restrooms that have been dubbed the "cleanest in America."

Doors officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. and City of Calhoun and Gordon County officials are expected at an afternoon ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening; representatives for Buc-ee’s say the Calhoun location will bring at least 175 full-time jobs to the area. Buc-ee’s Calhoun is located at 601 Union Grove Road, just off of I-75.

Of course, we’d always heard that Buc-ee’s openings attracted long lines and huge crowds — not to mention a very friendly beaver — so we knew we needed to be there as the travel center welcomed in its first guests. Click the video player to check out our morning getting a first taste of this new roadside attraction!

