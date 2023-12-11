3 seriously injured in overnight DeKalb County wreck

article

Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after an overnight wreck in DeKalb County.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Browns Mill Road and Snapfinger Road.

DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that two vehicles were involved, and all three victims were trapped in their vehicles before being rescued.

Medics transported all three to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.