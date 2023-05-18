Brother of recaptured Philadelphia inmate posts bail on charges related to prison escape

The brother of an inmate who escaped a Philadelphia correction facility with another prisoner and was arrested after a 10-day manhunt posted bail after being charged as an accomplice.

Court documents show 24-year-old Amir Woods paid the required 10% of a $1M bail set after he was charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Hindering Apprehension, and Escape.

Woods was taken into custody on Wednesday when he and fugitive Ameen Hurst, 18, were seen getting into a vehicle after leaving a property in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 29's Kelly Rule, it's alleged that Woods helped Hurst arrange for transportation during his time away from prison.

Authorities believe that during Hurst's escape he traveled to New York before returning to Philadelphia where agents who were trying to negotiate his surrender brought him into custody.

U.S. Marshals say Hurst was arrested after missing three deadlines - one at midnight and two more early Wednesday morning - which were brokered his family members over the last few days.

Agents camped outside a property in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning and closed in on Hurst and Woods as they were seen leaving a home and getting into a car.

Marshals swarmed the vehicle and pulled out both men. The arrest that brought the dayslong manhunt to an end was captured on video by a nextdoor neighbor from a second floor window.

A Philadelphia judge set Hurst's bail at $25M, but his outstanding murder charges mean he will stay behind bars.

Sources tell FOX 29 doors to their hold cells and an outdoor recreation yard were left unlocked. It's alleged the pair were captured on video cutting a hole in a perimeter fence with an unknown tool.

From there, it's believed Hurst and Grant hopped two barbed wire fences and escaped onto the 8300 block of State Road.

Both men missed three separate headcounts before prison staff realized they were missing the afternoon following their escape. It was the first Philadelphia prison break since 2010.

Authorities caught up with Grant days later when Marshals spotted him leaving a North Philadelphia residence dressed in full female Muslim garb, according to investigators.

Authorities have also brought charges against three people who they accused of aiding the escape. Jose Flores-Huerta, an inmate at the prison, is accused of being a lookout during the escape.

Xianni Stalling, 21, is believed to have facilitated a phone call between Hurst and another man about the escape.

Michael Abrams, also 21, was tracked down by U.S. Marshals at a hotel outside Philadelphia for his alleged involvement in the prison break.